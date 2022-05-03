Chicco Twala released on R2,000 bail after alleged attack on City Power officials

Sello “Chicco” Twala appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where he was granted bail of R2,000.

The musician was arrested on Monday after he allegedly attacked City Power officials on Sunday, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“The alleged incident took place in Bloubosrand on May 1 2022 when two City Power technicians attended to a call about a power outage in the area. On arrival the technicians had to switch off the power, and that is when Twala allegedly charged at one of them, strangled him and pointed at him with something resembling a firearm,” said Mjonondwane.

Twala was arrested and charged for “pointing something that resembles a firearm” and common assault.

Gauteng police confirmed two toy guns were confiscated during Twala’s arrest.

His case was scheduled to return to court on August 26 while investigations continue, said Mjonondwane.

In a text to Sowetan on Monday night, Twala labelled his arrest as a win for him.

“Finally I got arrested for pointing a toy gun at two men who I thought were cable thieves and who caused a blackout in six houses at my recording studios. My arrest is a victory for me and defeat to all the evil people who portray me as a mafia who is behind Senzo Meyiwa’s killing.