Double murder rocks Nelson Mandela Bay ANC

Days before the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference, another ANC councillor was gunned down, along with his acting branch secretary, in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.

The brutal killing of Ward 43 councillor Andile Andries, 45, and his assistant, Lubabalo Keso, 41, in KwaNobuhle, near Kariega, has rattled party members.

The two men were killed near Andries’ home in Kiva Street at midday.

To read the full story, please visit HeraldLIVE