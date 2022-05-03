Double murder rocks Nelson Mandela Bay ANC
03 May 2022 - 07:20
Days before the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference, another ANC councillor was gunned down, along with his acting branch secretary, in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.
The brutal killing of Ward 43 councillor Andile Andries, 45, and his assistant, Lubabalo Keso, 41, in KwaNobuhle, near Kariega, has rattled party members.
The two men were killed near Andries’ home in Kiva Street at midday.
