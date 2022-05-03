×

South Africa

ER24 warns posts offering low-cost applications for learnerships are fake

03 May 2022 - 15:26 By TIMESLIVE
ER24 says it will never require an applicant to pay to apply for a job. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Private emergency medical care provider ER24 said on Tuesday it was aware of several fake posts on social media claiming that it is offering free paramedic learnerships and interviews at a low price for applicants.

“The modus operandi of such scams often includes the solicitation of money through informal channels such as money market counters to cellular telephone numbers as part of the application or training process,” ER24 said in a statement.

ER24 said it would never require a job applicant to make a payment as part of the application process.

It said common points that may indicate the advertised post is a scam include:

  • a request for upfront payment or banking details as part of the employment application;
  • the only contact numbers are cellphone numbers as landlines are “out of order”;
  • a lack of interview as part of the employment application process; and
  • legitimate-sounding names that resemble the company name, such as er24 or er 24.

