×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

First in-person graduation season in three years set to start at UKZN

03 May 2022 - 15:42
The University of KwaZulu-Natal will host its first in-person graduation season in three years from Wednesday. File picture
The University of KwaZulu-Natal will host its first in-person graduation season in three years from Wednesday. File picture
Image: Supplied

The University of KwaZulu-Natal is set to kick off its first in-person graduation season since 2019 on Wednesday.

University spokesperson Normah Zondo said the institution will confer 8,795 degrees, of which 6,094 are undergraduate and 2,701 are postgraduate qualifications.

There are 495 masters and 213 doctoral graduates.

“University management is especially proud of the 121 summa cum laude and 410 cum laude graduates who have completed their studies with distinction.”

Zondo said more than 60% of graduates are women.

“The university will also celebrate the achievements of 84 graduates with disabilities.

“The graduation ceremonies will be preceded by the installation of Dr Reuel Khoza as chancellor of the university.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Nelson Mandela University confers honorary doctorate on media personality Noxolo Grootboom

Grootboom read her last isiXhosa news bulletin to 3.8-million viewers on March 30 2021.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Three ex-judges to receive honorary doctorates from Free State university

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke is among five distinguished people who will receive honorary doctorates from the University of the Free ...
News
2 weeks ago

#Graduations2021 | Celebs who finally graduated in 2021 against all odds

These celebrities were beaming with pride as they finally got to wear their graduation gowns this year
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Good marks, fees paid, so why did TUT ‘deprive’ students of graduation day?

After travelling long distances and studying through the pandemic, two graduates have little to show for it
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Britain: Russia targeting SA politicians in disinformation campaign World
  2. Ace can't be pinned down as AM who got R10m bribe Politics
  3. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics
  4. Watchdog raises red flag as SA tycoons take lead in huge Namibian energy tender News
  5. Advocate Malesela Teffo has himself to blame for courtroom arrest, cops say South Africa

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa