Parts of flood-hit eThekwini still without water, but province reports strides in pipeline repairs

Some flood-hit areas in Durban still have no access to water or are battling with irregular supply.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said during a media briefing on Tuesday that while water and electricity had been restored in many areas, “some localities in urban and rural areas are still experiencing irregular or no running water”.

Zikalala addressed the media after a site visit to view the progress of repairs to infrastructure south of Durban.

“Water provision continues to improve although areas such as Nagina, Clarewater, Ntshongweni, Ntshangwe and Zwelibomvu are still without supply.”

Zikalala said repairs to the south coast pipeline had been completed and residents were able to access water up to Umkomaas on the south coast.

“Our teams have worked throughout the night to finalise repairs on the pipeline that supplies water to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital and surrounding areas. They have assured us this pipeline will be able to supply water by the end of business today.