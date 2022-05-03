×

Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries will only be paid next week

03 May 2022 - 07:59
The SA Post Office has released dates for R350 grant payments.
Image: SA government via Twitter

Beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant will be paid from May 9 up until June 1. The first few days of the month are reserved for payment of old age, child and disability grants.

Eligible beneficiaries can withdraw their payments at any Pick n Pay, Boxer, Shoprite, Checkers, Usave or OK Foods supermarkets. 

Sassa allows up to five people to apply for the grant from the same phone number, in which case the grant can only be accessed via the post office. 

If one person applied from a number, then they can access their grant through the above-mentioned supermarkets which require a phone number to verify a beneficiary's details.

The SA Post Office urges beneficiaries to collect payments on stipulated dates in line with the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of their identity numbers. 

The grant was introduced in March 2020 to provide assistance to unemployed youth unable to find employment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The grant was distributed under the Disaster Management Act until last month when the government amended the regulations to enable payments to be disbursed under the Social Assistance Act after the scrapping of the state of disaster. 

The grant will continue until March 2023. 

Here is when you can collect your R350 grant at your nearest post office:

MAY 16: 080 & 085

MAY 17: 081 & 086

MAY 18: 082 & 087

MAY 19: 083 & 088

MAY 20: 084 & 089

MAY 23: 080 & 085

MAY 24: 081 & 086

MAY 25: 082 & 087

MAY 26: 083 & 088

MAY 27: 084 & 089

MAY 30: 080 & 085

MAY 31 : 081 & 086

JUNE 1: 082 & 087

