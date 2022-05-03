WATCH | Two men vandalise Durban road sign in 'act of racism'

eThekwini Municipality has labelled the vandalism of the Andrew Zondo Road sign in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, an “act of racism”.

In the video, posted by ward councillor Andre Beetge on Facebook on Freedom Day, two men are seen uprooting the road sign and stepping on it while a group of women can be heard laughing.

A woman calls out in what appears to be a British accent for one of the men, named George, to “pick the sign up so we can chuck it in the road”.

The men eventually walk away leaving the sign on the ground.