×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Two men vandalise Durban road sign in 'act of racism'

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
03 May 2022 - 08:27
In the video, posted by ward councillor, Andre Beetge on Facebook on Freedom Day, two men are seen uprooting the Andrew Zondo Road sign and stepping on it while a group of women can be heard laughing.
In the video, posted by ward councillor, Andre Beetge on Facebook on Freedom Day, two men are seen uprooting the Andrew Zondo Road sign and stepping on it while a group of women can be heard laughing.
Image: supplied

eThekwini Municipality has labelled the vandalism of the Andrew Zondo Road sign in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, an “act of racism”.

In the video, posted by ward councillor Andre Beetge on Facebook on Freedom Day, two men are seen uprooting the road sign and stepping on it while a group of women can be heard laughing.

A woman calls out in what appears to be a British accent for one of the men, named George, to “pick the sign up so we can chuck it in the road”.

The men eventually walk away leaving the sign on the ground.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told TimesLIVE the city was shocked by the video.

“We are appealing to anyone that has information to assist the police so that those responsible are made to face the full might of the law. We view this as nothing but an act of racism.”

Beetge also called for witnesses to come forward so criminal charges could be laid against the men.

Comments on his post were divided as some defended the act, calling Zondo a murderer.

Corner Andrew Zondo (Kingsway) & Emoyeni drive, Amanzimtoti...if you recognise any of these people, please contact Cllr...

Posted by Andre Beetge on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Zondo was an Umkhonto we Sizwe operative. He detonated a bomb at Sanlam Centre in Amanzimtoti on December 23 1985, killing five people.

Several Durban street names have been changed since September 2009. Zondo’s name was among 108 proposed as new street names. 

More than 12,000 people objected to the proposed names at the time.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Should we be tolerant of the intolerant?

Many peace-loving individuals deal with the warlike environment on social media by not picking sides and not engaging with any arguments, but this is ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Property industry watchdog tackles ‘racism’ as transformation bogs down

The Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority has begun a series of public hearings into racism in the sector.
News
1 month ago

Boycott brands using ad agencies opposed to transformation, insiders say

Brands that support "window dressing" advertising agencies who refuse to transform should be penalised by consumer boycotts, say some industry ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Britain: Russia targeting SA politicians in disinformation campaign World
  2. Ace can't be pinned down as AM who got R10m bribe Politics
  3. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics
  4. Watchdog raises red flag as SA tycoons take lead in huge Namibian energy tender News
  5. Advocate Malesela Teffo has himself to blame for courtroom arrest, cops say South Africa

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa