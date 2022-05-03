World Press Freedom Day marked as threats and harassment of journalists in SA continue

World Press Freedom Day — the annual event marked on May 3 to remind governments around the world of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom — is a time of reflection among media professionals.

This year Amnesty International SA, Campaign for Free Expression, Committee to Protect Journalists, Media Monitoring Africa, and the SA National Editors’ Forum said SA is facing several threats to freedom of expression.

These include attacks on journalists by police, political parties and the public; online threats targeting journalists such as hate speech, harassment, and doxxing (publicly revealing previously private personal information about an individual or organisation, usually via the internet); the surveillance of journalists by state intelligence; overly punitive legislation that targets journalists or limits their ability to report, and; the ongoing vulnerability of senior journalists at the public broadcaster.

“All of these are restricting the right to free expression in the country and could potentially limit the right of the public to access information in the public interest. These issues must be properly addressed by the state to prevent a weakening of free expression in the country,” the organisations said in a joint statement.

Last month the five organisations made a joint submission to the UN Universal Periodic Review (UPR) focusing on SAs compliance with international human rights obligations related to freedom of opinion and expression. The UPR is a review of the human rights records of all UN member states held every four years.