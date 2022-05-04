22 days without water pushes Tongaat residents to plan mass action

Residents in Tongaat, north of Durban, are planning to take to the streets on Thursday in protest against not having a water supply for more than 20 days.

Infrastructure was extensively damaged during the recent floods, resulting in several suburbs and townships being left without running water.

While the supply has been restored to some areas in Tongaat, many others continue to face dry taps and have relied on the goodwill of private companies and humanitarian organisations to provide water.

As part of their mass action, residents plan to present a memorandum to eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda detailing their concerns.

They are asking that the municipality provide the task team and civic organisations with the city's strategy to restore water in Tongaat.

Residents also want Kaunda to “discuss the lack of co-ordination in deployment of water resources”.