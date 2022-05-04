×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

AfriForum set to challenge any Covid-19 health regulations

04 May 2022 - 15:55 By TimesLIVE
AfriForum says it plans to challenge any new Covid-19 regulations after the lifting of the national state of disaster last month. Stock photo.
AfriForum says it plans to challenge any new Covid-19 regulations after the lifting of the national state of disaster last month. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/kellyermis

AfriForum on Wednesday said it is ready to fight any regulations that aim to make permanent the temporary Covid-19 rules. This as the 30-day extension of the current regulations is set to expire at midnight.

“This means that unless the government makes another one of its late-night announcements no-one will be required to wear masks or comply with any other Covid-19 regulations from tomorrow [Thursday], as no such regulations would exist and be enacted,” the organisation said.

The government extended the regulations for 30 days after the national state of disaster came to an end to pave the way for a new mechanism to apply Covid rules.

“Should the government go ahead with their plans to permanently keep these regulations in law, AfriForum, together with the public participation platform DearSA, will launch court action against government’s proposed regulations issued in terms of the National Health Act and the International Health Regulations Act.”

What will happen to face masks after 30 days? Phaahla says fate will be contained in final health regulations

Joe Phaahla says the fate of face masks and PRC tests post the 30-day period will be contained in the final health regulations.
News
4 weeks ago

Jacques Broodryk, campaigns manager at AfriForum, said the organisation’s court documents have already been finalised and its legal team is standing by to fight these amendments immediately should they come into force.

“AfriForum will litigate to review the astoundingly and unjustifiable regulations,” he said.

AfriForum said DearSA was also concerned about government’s handling of the public participation process on the proposed amendments to the National Health Act.

“The number of comments submitted, as quoted by health officials, is far less than the number of comments DearSA received and submitted on behalf of public participants,” CEO of DearSA Gideon Joubert said.

More than 95% of the 283,000 comments DearSA received rejected the regulations.

AfriForum said it also submitted more than 30,000 individual comments rejecting them.

“There is no reason these temporary health regulations should be made permanent. While many countries across the globe have dropped regulations such as the wearing of masks, the SA government wants to permanently place these measures in law. It’s absolutely illogical,” Broodryk said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Has SA entered its fifth wave of Covid-19 infections?

"We have entered the fifth wave in most provinces," said health minster Joe Phaahla.
News
9 hours ago

Just under 4,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in one day

Daily official updates released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday showed that 3,785 new Covid-19 cases have been ...
News
18 hours ago

State of disaster could last three months: What you need to know

“The act allows up to three months and if it needs to be terminated early, it can be. It also allows for an extension. So the initial period will be ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. Ace can't be pinned down as AM who got R10m bribe Politics
  5. Britain: Russia targeting SA politicians in disinformation campaign World

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart