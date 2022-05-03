Aspen may close Covid-19 vaccine line within weeks as talks drag

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. needs clear commitments within weeks from African governments for orders of its Covid-19 vaccine or will recommit that production line to more in-demand anaesthetics.

The continent’s biggest drugmaker has been let down by the lack of interest in the shots — a locally made version of Johnson & Johnson’s dose, according to head of strategic trade, Stavros Nicolaou.

“We had counted on, and were assured, that the regional manufacturing platform was critical and would be supported,” Nicolaou said by phone. “We had banked on these initial volumes to give us the time to enable us to pivot to other vaccines.”

Aspen is only making a “trickle” of coronavirus vaccines off the line, he said, and has not had any orders for its own-branded shot earmarked for sale directly in Africa.