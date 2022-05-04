×

South Africa

Dudu Myeni calls in sick to whistleblower naming case

04 May 2022 - 12:01 By TimesLIVE
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana speaking to journalists at court after Dudu Myeni's trial was postponed.
Image: Alaister Russell

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni's trial in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on charges including defeating the administration of justice was postponed on Wednesday due to her being ill.


Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi asked for the postponement as Myeni was unable to attend court because she was sick.

The case is set to resume on June 14.

The charges relate to her testimony at the state capture inquiry in November 2020 when she revealed the identity of a whistleblower, known as “Mr X”, despite being warned by commission chairperson Raymond Zondo against doing so.

Advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi asks the magistrate for a postponement in a case against former South African Airways board chair Dudu Myeni, who was unable to attend court because she is reportedly sick. The case was postponed to June 14.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

TimesLIVE

