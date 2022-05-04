Durban teacher accused of raping pupils wants bail because he has 'diabetes, migraines and dependents'

Parents are opposed to bail being granted to a Durban teacher charged with sexually assaulting pupils.

The 55-year old man, who cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded, is alleged to have raped or attempted to rape at least four pupils from a high school in Clermont, west of Durban, where he was employed as a commerce teacher.

The teacher appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Wednesday for his formal bail application.

He faces eight charges — six of rape, one of sexual grooming and one of exposing a pupil's genitals to another pupil.

He was arrested on April 23 at the school premises for allegedly raping a 16-year-old pupil, according to police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo.