South Africa

Former Matjhabeng councillor in court for murder of ward candidate

04 May 2022 - 18:28 By TimesLIVE
A former councllor in Matjhabeng municipality, Sephiri Jan Liphoko, appeared in the Virginia magistrate's court in connection with the murder of a candidate ward councillor in September last year.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44/ File photo

A former ward councillor in Matjhabeng municipality, Sephiri Jan Liphoko, appeared in the Virginia magistrate’s court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of ward councillor candidate Piet Moletsane.

Liphoko, who was arrested on Monday evening,  is alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder of Moletsane. Liphoko, who was previously an ANC councillor, contested the November 1 local government elections as an independent candidate. 

Police said Moletsane, 31, was about to close a liquor business premises in Meloding, Virginia, when he was shot dead on September 23 last year. Moletsane was set to contest one of the wards in the November 1 local government elections.

Police arrested two suspects on January 28 this year. The two men, aged  32 and 34, are believed to have been hired as hitmen. They have appeared a number of times and their case was postponed until May 13. They remain in custody. 

“The third suspect, who is a former councillor of Matjhabeng municipality, was arrested recently and appeared today, May 4 2022, in the Virginia magistrate's court.

“The case of murder against Mr Sephiri Jan Liphoko 44, has been postponed to 13 May 2022 for a bail application. He remains in custody,” police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said.

