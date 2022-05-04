×

South Africa

LISTEN | 'I must not be the first one to catch them,' says Malema

04 May 2022 - 16:37 By TimesLIVE

During a visit to the Gardee family home, EFF leader Julius Malema said he could not guarantee what would happen if he was to find those responsible for the murder of postgraduate student Hillary Gardee, 28, daughter of former EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee. 

TimesLIVE

