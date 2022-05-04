×

South Africa

LISTEN | More darkness this winter as Eskom expects high power demand

04 May 2022 - 13:13 By TImesLIVE
Eskom says generation units at several power stations have suffered breakdowns since Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Eskom expects its “old and unreliable” system will be unable to handle the demand for power this winter.

COO Jan Oberholzer said the utility will try its best to keep the lights on, but SA should not count on it.

The power utility implemented stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

