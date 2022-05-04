×

South Africa

‘May justice be served swiftly’ — Seven tributes to slain Hillary Gardee

04 May 2022 - 09:00
Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee with his daughter Hillary.
Image: Julius Malema/Twitter

Tributes continue to pour in for Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, who was found murdered on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old disappeared on Friday and the EFF called on communities for help to find her.

On Tuesday the party confirmed she was found dead about 60km from where she disappeared in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

“Information is still coming in so we don’t know for sure what happened, but it looks at this stage as though she was abducted and murdered.

“The family is obviously devastated and they are asking for patience at this time. We would like to convey to everyone our thanks and gratitude for their help, support and love people have been showing,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo told TimesLIVE.

Police minister Bheki Cele, who visited the crime scene where her body was found, said the Gardee family was assured police are exploring all possible motives which will form part of investigations.

Cele said police activated a 72-hour activation plan to find the killer/killers .

“We need to know who did it and why. We gave ourselves 72-hours. We want to give ourselves less than that” said Cele.

“We a looking for a criminal who has killed. Let us find the person. If it is a political motive, economics or hate or passion, we are not looking for a motive.”

On social media friends, politicians and many from all over the country sent wishes and condolences to the Gardee family.

Here is what they had to say:

‘We will find them’

‘May justice be served swiftly’

‘This barbaric behaviour continues in this country’

‘Fathers have to close caskets for their murdered daughters’

‘Sikhala nani bo Gardee’

‘This is a devastating development’

‘Those responsible for this must be brought to book’

