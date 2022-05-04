‘May justice be served swiftly’ — Seven tributes to slain Hillary Gardee
Tributes continue to pour in for Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, who was found murdered on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old disappeared on Friday and the EFF called on communities for help to find her.
On Tuesday the party confirmed she was found dead about 60km from where she disappeared in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
“Information is still coming in so we don’t know for sure what happened, but it looks at this stage as though she was abducted and murdered.
“The family is obviously devastated and they are asking for patience at this time. We would like to convey to everyone our thanks and gratitude for their help, support and love people have been showing,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo told TimesLIVE.
Police minister Bheki Cele, who visited the crime scene where her body was found, said the Gardee family was assured police are exploring all possible motives which will form part of investigations.
Cele said police activated a 72-hour activation plan to find the killer/killers .
“We need to know who did it and why. We gave ourselves 72-hours. We want to give ourselves less than that” said Cele.
“We a looking for a criminal who has killed. Let us find the person. If it is a political motive, economics or hate or passion, we are not looking for a motive.”
On social media friends, politicians and many from all over the country sent wishes and condolences to the Gardee family.
Here is what they had to say:
‘We will find them’
They killed her; #HerNameIsHillaryGardee. The daughter of our former SG Commissar @GardeeGodrich.May her soul rest in perfect permanent peace; we will find them.💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/QZs0J4CzaG— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 3, 2022
‘May justice be served swiftly’
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gardee family. We pray that you may find comfort during this difficult time. Losing a child in this manner must be most devastating. May she Rest In Peace. And may justice be served swiftly. The war against women continues to rage on in SA. https://t.co/uqTVRXtvOg— Siviwe Gwarube (@Siviwe_G) May 3, 2022
‘This barbaric behaviour continues in this country’
JUST IN | Godrich Gardee's missing daughter found dead near Mbombela - EFF—-My condolences to her family and friends. May her soul Rest In Peace . This barbaric behaviour continues in this country . https://t.co/GjL3TfdZV7— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) May 3, 2022
‘Fathers have to close caskets for their murdered daughters’
Found. Murdered. Our painful reality. Fathers have to close caskets for their murdered daughters. May her soul rest in eternal peace… and condolences to the Gardee Family!!! https://t.co/T4Tn241KvI— Buti Manamela (@ButiManamela) May 3, 2022
‘Sikhala nani bo Gardee’
This is devastating. My heart is broken. Strength, loving and healing to the Gardee family. Sikhala nani bo Gardee. https://t.co/g5hDkttheU— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) May 3, 2022
‘This is a devastating development’
I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Gardee family and to @GardeeGodrich.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 3, 2022
This is a devastating development. May the soul of #HilaryGardee Rest In Peace. I will be keeping the Gardee family in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/9xsa595BQx
‘Those responsible for this must be brought to book’
My dear Cde, Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich), as one father to another my heartfelt sympathy to you, your family, & to the @EFFSouthAfrica.— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) May 4, 2022
May your beloved daughter’s beautiful soul Rest In Peace 🙏🏾.
Those responsible for this terrible deed MUST be caught, & brought to book. pic.twitter.com/Ejvcks7crA
