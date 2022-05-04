Mkhwebane not satisfied with ConCourt response to SMS allegation

The Constitutional Court’s response to the revelation of the infamous text message about a pending application before it has caused “the utmost dismay and concern on the part of the public protector”, Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyers said in a second letter to the court on Tuesday.

The text message related to an application, yet to be decided, at the Constitutional Court by Mkhwebane to rescind or reverse the ConCourt’s February judgment on parliament’s impeachment rules. The judgment cleared the way for an impeachment process against Mkhwebane in parliament.

The SMS, sent by consultant Ismail Abramjee, was sent ahead of a separate but related application scheduled to start in the Western Cape High Court last week to interdict the impeachment process from going ahead and prevent Mkhwebane’s suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The message said: “Hello Adv Breytenbach [sic], Re: The public protector case tomorrow. I have it on very good authority that the ConCourt has declined to hear the public protector’s rescission application. The decision will be made known some time this coming week but not later than Friday. I thought I’d share this with you on a strictly confidential basis. Thanks.”

Judgments are normally confidential until the moment they are publicly announced.