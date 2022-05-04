SA ranked 6th country most affected by cybercrime, research finds

SA is among the top 10 countries found to have experienced the most cybercrime in 2021, according to research by cybersecurity company Surfshark.

The overall numbers in SA, which ranked sixth, are significantly lower than the UK’s, which topped the overall cybercrime density list for the second year in a row.

To put it in perspective, SA had 52 victims per one million internet users, almost 92 times less than the list-leading UK (4,783 victims per one million users).

The UK was followed by the US (1,494/1m), Canada (174/1m), Australia (102/1m) and Greece (72/1m).

The Netherlands, France, Germany and Mexico round up the top 10.