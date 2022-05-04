Vacant AngloGold Ashanti hospital built for Covid-19 treatment vandalised

In the latest saga to hit the embattled AngloGold Ashanti Covid-19 field hospital a suspect has been caught with stolen equipment after the hospital was broken into.

During the height of the pandemic the West Rand hospital was set to become a facility for the hundreds of Covid-19 patients overflowing from hospitals in Gauteng.

A budget of R50m to convert it into a high-care facility soon ballooned to R588m, of which R499m was spent, prompting an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit.

In April, the Gauteng health department announced the facility was closed on March 31 and that it was being dismantled after its decommissioning.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said all movable assets were being removed from the Carletonville facility.

On Wednesday the department said a suspect was in police custody after being caught “red-handed” with stolen equipment by security personnel outside the decommissioned hospital.