AFU to seize Toyota Quantum allegedly used in theft of cellphone tower batteries

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal has obtained a preservation of property order at the Pietermaritzburg high court to confiscate a Toyota Quantum believed to have been used in the theft of eight Huawei cellphone tower batteries.

National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara on Thursday said the batteries, weighing about 400kg in total, were stolen in Vryheid in May last year.

“Three people, namely Thabile Nontobeko Mkhize, Alice Magona and Mathew Mapaila, were arrested for the theft and the vehicle belongs to Mkhize. The matter returns to the Vryheid magistrate's court on May 17 for a pretrial conference,” she said.

The vehicle will remain under the order until the AFU obtains a forfeiture order.

“The order was successfully obtained by senior state advocate Vika Ngqasa. This matter is indicative of the impact made by the AFU in the fight against organised crime, especially where there is the destruction of economic infrastructure,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

TimesLIVE

