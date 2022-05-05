Asset Forfeiture Unit to confiscate KZN farm allegedly used as drug lab

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal has obtained a preservation of property order from the Pietermaritzburg high court for a farm near Newcastle allegedly used as a drug laboratory.

The farm in Ingogo is valued at around R1.2m and is about 132ha.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the suspicious activity on the farm came to light after the directorate for priority crime investigation followed up on information from an informer.

“During a search operation in August 2019, members from the SA Police Service forensic science laboratory (FSL) who were present confirmed that the types of exhibits found on the farm are similar to those found at the scene of a clandestine drug lab.