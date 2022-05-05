×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ballito mother 'will plead guilty' to drowning her daughter

05 May 2022 - 17:43 By Mfundo Mkhize
A Ballito mother says she will admit to murdering her four-year-old daughter. Stock image.
A Ballito mother says she will admit to murdering her four-year-old daughter. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The Ballito mother who is charged with murdering her four-year-old daughter by drowning her in a bucket of water intends to plead guilty.

This was revealed in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court on Thursday when the woman, who cannot be named to protect her 10-year-old child, made a brief appearance after the drowning of her four-year-old on April 26. The child was bound with duct tape.  

Prosecutor Paul Nel said a guilty plea agreement was reached between the state and defence. He said the matter had previously been postponed for bail investigation and to obtain DNA samples.

Defence attorney Alistair Janssens asked that the woman be kept at the uMhlali police cells until her next court appearance. He said he was concerned after an article was published in a community newspaper that revealed information “to which the defence was not privy”.

The article attributed information to an “unnamed” police source, who claimed to have information about what had triggered the drowning.

Ballito mother allegedly drowns 'troublesome' toddler in a bucket of water

A Ballito mother has been arrested for allegedly drowning her four-year-old daughter in a bucket of water, claiming she was troublesome and difficult.
News
1 week ago

Magistrate Blanche van Heerden echoed the concerns, saying the incident threatened to undermine the criminal justice system. 

“We have no idea where the information comes from. It makes me wonder whom this would benefit,” said Van Heerden.

She said the court could not prevent information from entering the media.

Janssens said he had confirmed with the woman’s husband that she had no cases pending against her or previous convictions.

She will make her next appearance on May 13.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ballito mum makes a brief appearance in court over toddler’s death

A Ballito woman charged with killing her four-year-old daughter clutched a shopping bag tightly during a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza ...
News
1 week ago

Eastern Cape man, 43, guilty of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

The sexual abuse took place after he was paroled for culpable homicide in connection with the killing of the child's mother.
News
4 days ago

We didn’t need to share details of Hillary’s murder, say cops after criticism by family

Mpumalanga police on Wednesday defended themselves, saying not disclosing to the public that Hillary Gardee had been shot dead did not mean they were ...
News
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  5. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far