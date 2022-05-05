×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cape Town cops rescue man kidnapped for ransom

Four arrested in Langa

05 May 2022 - 11:40 By TimesLIVE
Four suspects between the ages of 22 and 26 were arrested and detained. Stock photo.
Four suspects between the ages of 22 and 26 were arrested and detained. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Four suspects who allegedly kidnapped a Cape Town man and demanded a ransom from his family have been arrested by Western Cape police.

The successful rescue of the victim came through the investigative work of a team comprising the special task force, organised crime and crime intelligence.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the 31-year-old victim was abducted at 5.30pm on Tuesday from a business premises in Du Noon. 

“The suspects contacted the relatives demanding a ransom in exchange for the victim’s freedom. The team pursued all information at their disposal in a bid to locate the victim.

“On Wednesday, the team descended on a residence in Winnie Mandela Road in N2 Gateway, Langa, where they found the victim in the bedroom.

“Four suspects between the ages of 22 and 26 were arrested and detained.”

They are facing charges of kidnapping and extortion.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hillary Gardee will be given a dignified funeral on Saturday, says family spokesperson

Details of Hillary Gardee's funeral were shared on Thursday by EFF and family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.
News
2 hours ago

Girl, 4, in kidnap-for-ransom ordeal rescued, suspects nabbed during money drop

A kidnap-for-ransom money drop was foiled near the Eastgate Mall in Johannesburg on Monday night, leading to the safe return of a four-year-old girl.
News
1 week ago

Benoni court remands alleged kidnapping mastermind

A Mozambican businessman working in Gauteng, Faizel Charloos, who was arrested for allegedly orchestrating last year’s kidnapping of Jahyr Abdula, ...
News
1 month ago

My 162 days of kidnap hell in shackles and sweltering car boots

‘We need you for 30 minutes’ turns into 162 days of cat and mouse as Durban woman’s hostage ordeal plays out
News
2 months ago

Kidnapped businessman rescued unharmed as police swoop on house in Lenasia South

Vereeniging businessman Zaheer Asmal was rescued unharmed in an intelligence-driven operation by police on Monday night after allegedly being ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa
  5. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart