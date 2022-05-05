Cape Town cops rescue man kidnapped for ransom

Four suspects who allegedly kidnapped a Cape Town man and demanded a ransom from his family have been arrested by Western Cape police.

The successful rescue of the victim came through the investigative work of a team comprising the special task force, organised crime and crime intelligence.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the 31-year-old victim was abducted at 5.30pm on Tuesday from a business premises in Du Noon.

“The suspects contacted the relatives demanding a ransom in exchange for the victim’s freedom. The team pursued all information at their disposal in a bid to locate the victim.

“On Wednesday, the team descended on a residence in Winnie Mandela Road in N2 Gateway, Langa, where they found the victim in the bedroom.