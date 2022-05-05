×

South Africa

Close to 10,000 new Covid-19 cases and 64 fatalities

05 May 2022 - 19:27 By TImesLIVE
Image: Bloomberg

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday reported 9,757 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,818,125.

The NICD said this increase represents a 25.9% positivity rate. 

The national health department also reported 64 deaths, and of those, seven occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,471 to date.  

The NICD said the  majority of new cases are from Gauteng (44%)  followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%), Western Cape (13%), Eastern Cape (6%), Free State (5%), Mpumalanga (3%), North West (2%) and Limpopo and Northern Cape (1% each).

There were 135 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing to 2,554 the number of people now admitted in hospitals with Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

