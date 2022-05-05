Dry taps for 100-plus areas by June in Nelson Mandela Bay

An analysis of past dry years gave little cause for hope either.

“It shows 1982-1994 was one of the worst periods.

“So that’s a period of just over 10 years and we are now into the seventh year of the current drought, which has been with us since 2015,” he said.

Some good news was that an extra 30 megalitres a day would be delivered by the Coega Kop, St George’s, Bushy Park and Moregrove boreholes.

“But that will only be after July-August when they are completed.”

Martin said another piece of good news was that with the integration of the phase three expansion project, the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works at Sunland on the northern perimeter of the metro was now producing 209ML/d.

“But our current consumption at 280ML/d is still too high for this supply to save us.

“Once we lose the dams, our overall supply will drop from 272ML/d to just 231ML/d from Nooitgedacht plus the bit of water we get from the old Sand and Bulk dams, the Kariega spring and Groendal Dam.

“If we don’t save water in the area north of the Stanford Road pump station, we will not have any to transfer to our southern and western areas that rely on the main storage dams, even when the KwaNobuhle pump station is complete.”

He said if the water-saving scenario could be achieved, it could be the metro’s saving grace.

“If we can cut our consumption by this much then once we have completed the KwaNobuhle pump station by the middle or end of June, we will be able to transfer water from Nooitgedacht through the Chelsea Reservoir and KwaNobuhle pump station and in that way distribute to the southern and western parts of the metro.

“But we are currently consuming 275ML/d. In April, we were up to 290ML/d.

“We need to reduce to below 230ML/d.”

He said water-shedding was not an option because it would result in skewed supply to high-lying and low-lying areas when valves were closed.

It would also compromise water quality as the velocity of water moving through the pipes changed and sedimentation was loosened.

In addition, it would increase pressure on the metro's already fragile and overworked water grid.

There would be more burst pipes and more water would be lost than saved.

Martin said the best strategy was to deploy water tankers and install water-collection points.

His team would be pressing forward with this strategy if the dams failed.

But he said these interventions with all the security, cost and organisational challenges they would trigger, could still be avoided.

“We need to use a maximum of 50l per person per day and not more than 6ML a month for an average four-person household.

“That will bring down our consumption dramatically, but only if everyone plays their part.”