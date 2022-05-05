×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban to host international conference to tackle child labour

05 May 2022 - 17:29 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa will open a global conference in Durban aimed at helping to eliminate child labour. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will open a global conference in Durban aimed at helping to eliminate child labour. File photo.
Image: Amanda Khoza

A global conference to help find ways to eliminate child labour will be held in Durban this month.

This is the first time the global conference on the elimination of child labour will be held in Africa. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) more than 160-million children are labourers. More than a third of them are out of school.

Agriculture is said to account for the largest share of child labour worldwide.

“The time is opportune for the global community to converge on African soil to find solutions that will help our continent, in particular, to deal with the reported highest prevalence and largest number of working children,” employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said.

The conference will take place at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban from May 15-20.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to open the conference. He will share the stage with Southern African Development Community chairperson and Malawian President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, ILO director-general Guy Ryder and Argentina President Alberto Ángel Fernández Pérez (virtual).

EDITORIAL | Child malnutrition needs our attention now

Children’s Resource Centre has invited us to join a movement to find long-term solutions, but government must also act
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

The conference will be attended by ILO constituents, international and regional organisations, civil society organisations, research institutions, foundations, individual experts and Nobel laureates.

“After the devastating natural disaster that befell KwaZulu-Natal and Durban in past weeks, it is important that we hold the conference in eThekwini as a show of support and solidarity with the people of the province and SA.

“As part of that show of solidarity, the conference organisers took a decision to forgo the usual social events,” Nxesi said.

He said the resources which could have been used for social events will be donated to victims of floods.

More than 4,000 delegates, half of whom will attend in person, are expected to discuss good practices, identify gaps and the urgent measures needed to help child labourers.

The ILO describes the term “child labour” as work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity, and that is harmful to physical and mental development. It refers to work that is mentally, physically, socially or morally dangerous and harmful to children and/or interferes with their schooling.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Tactless Australian PM’s crass remark about disabled kids sparks outrage

Amid funding cuts to disability insurance programme, Scott Morrsison says he has been ‘blessed’ with able-bodied kids
World
1 week ago

To make wardrobes sustainable, we must cut clothing purchases by 75%

Want to save the planet? Buy fewer or second-hand items, revive lost mending skills and focus on quality not quantity
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

New ILO chief is Togo’s Gilbert Houngbo, who beat SA’s Mthunzi Mdwaba for the role

The International Labour Organization has elected Gilbert Houngbo of Togo as its new director-general. He will take office in October, becoming the ...
News
1 month ago

Child labour rises globally for the first time in decades

The number of children involved in child labour has risen for the first time in 20 years, the UN said on Thursday, with one in 10 children in work ...
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  5. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far