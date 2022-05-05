Durban to host international conference to tackle child labour

A global conference to help find ways to eliminate child labour will be held in Durban this month.

This is the first time the global conference on the elimination of child labour will be held in Africa. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) more than 160-million children are labourers. More than a third of them are out of school.

Agriculture is said to account for the largest share of child labour worldwide.

“The time is opportune for the global community to converge on African soil to find solutions that will help our continent, in particular, to deal with the reported highest prevalence and largest number of working children,” employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said.

The conference will take place at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban from May 15-20.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to open the conference. He will share the stage with Southern African Development Community chairperson and Malawian President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, ILO director-general Guy Ryder and Argentina President Alberto Ángel Fernández Pérez (virtual).