Here’s how Uber wants to help you donate towards relief efforts in KZN

E-hailing service Uber has partnered with Vuthu Culture, a KwaZulu-Natal based non-profit organisation (NPO) to offer free rides to donors who wish to contribute to relief efforts for flood-stricken communities.

Vuthu Culture will distribute donated essential items for free while Uber has offered free rides between Friday May 6 and Sunday May 15.

Donors from outside KwaZulu-Natal or far from hard-hit areas can use Uber Eats to donate items purchased through the app.

Uber will deliver items to Vuthu Culture centres which will then be delivered to communities in need.

“Our hearts go out to those families that have lost loved ones as well as to those that have been misplaced. It is during this time that we all need to unite and show our humanity by supporting the KwaZulu-Natal community in any way we can.