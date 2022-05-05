Here’s how Uber wants to help you donate towards relief efforts in KZN
E-hailing service Uber has partnered with Vuthu Culture, a KwaZulu-Natal based non-profit organisation (NPO) to offer free rides to donors who wish to contribute to relief efforts for flood-stricken communities.
Vuthu Culture will distribute donated essential items for free while Uber has offered free rides between Friday May 6 and Sunday May 15.
Donors from outside KwaZulu-Natal or far from hard-hit areas can use Uber Eats to donate items purchased through the app.
Uber will deliver items to Vuthu Culture centres which will then be delivered to communities in need.
“Our hearts go out to those families that have lost loved ones as well as to those that have been misplaced. It is during this time that we all need to unite and show our humanity by supporting the KwaZulu-Natal community in any way we can.
“At Uber, we are using our platform to aid in humanitarian efforts, with the hope that it will help those affected to restore and rebuild, and honouring the memories of their loved ones who have passed on,” said Mpho Sebelebele, head of communications at Uber SA.
Vuthu Culture secretary-general Thandeka Nxumalo called on donors to continue supporting relief efforts in the province.
Which essential items should you donate?
- Blankets, general toiletries and household items
- Baby products (formula, nappies, baby food)
- Adult and children’s clothing
- Sanitary pads, animal blankets and
- Food
- School clothes and;
- Stationery
Here's how to request a free ride:
- Open the Uber App on Friday May 6 to May 15 , any time between 10am and 3pm
- Click on Uber Community
- Set your location
- Request an Uber Community vehicle. This option does not require riders to enter a destination as items will be dropped off at Vuthu Culture offices
- Wait for the driver to hand over donated items
Political parties, media personalities and community-based organisations have been donating towards relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal since the province was hit by torrential rains and floods three weeks ago.
