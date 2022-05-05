Mzwanele Manyi catches smoke for blaming load-shedding on Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
African Transformation Movement leader Mzwanele Manyi has sparked debate — and criticism from some — online after blaming Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for the ongoing blackouts.
Manyi ruffled feathers on Wednesday after claiming De Ruyter was to blame for the embattled power utility’s blackouts and that he would have been fired had he been a black person.
He said De Ruyter failed to keep the lights on for four years running.
De Ruyter was appointed CEO in January 2020 after former Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigned in 2019.
“His job was just one thing ... to keep the lights on. For four years running he failed. If he was black, the ‘SaveSA’ NGOs and [public enterprises minister Pravin] Gordhan would have long collaborated to turn on the heat for his expulsion,” said Manyi.
His job was just one thing...to keep the lights on. For 4 years running, he failed.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) May 4, 2022
If he was BLACK, the "SaveSA" NGO's and Gordhan would have long collaborated to turn on the heat for his expulsion. pic.twitter.com/Lz2Bvy9UAO
During a tense parliamentary briefing last month, Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso slammed criticism that De Ruyter’s performance was the reason for the power utility’s failures.
She said it was the ANC-led government’s failures that caused damage at Eskom over the years.
During the meeting Mavuso said the board should be held accountable for the decisions made during their tenure, but could not answer for matters that predate the board.
She said De Ruyter and the board would not be the “fall guy” for the mess the power utility is in.
On social media, many slammed Manyi for his counting error and using the racecard.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
LISTEN | More darkness this winter as Eskom expects high power demand
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.