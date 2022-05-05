×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mzwanele Manyi catches smoke for blaming load-shedding on Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

05 May 2022 - 12:00
African Transformation Movement leader Mzwanele Manyi has sparked debate - and criticism from some - online after blaming Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for the ongoing blackouts. File photo.
African Transformation Movement leader Mzwanele Manyi has sparked debate - and criticism from some - online after blaming Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for the ongoing blackouts. File photo.
Image: Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

African Transformation Movement leader Mzwanele Manyi has sparked debate — and criticism from some — online after blaming Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for the ongoing blackouts.

Manyi ruffled feathers on Wednesday after claiming De Ruyter was to blame for the embattled power utility’s blackouts and that he would have been fired had he been a black person.

He said De Ruyter failed to keep the lights on for four years running.

De Ruyter was appointed CEO in January 2020 after former Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigned in 2019.

“His job was just one thing ... to keep the lights on. For four years running he failed. If he was black, the ‘SaveSA’ NGOs and [public enterprises minister Pravin] Gordhan would have long collaborated to turn on the heat for his expulsion,” said Manyi.

During a tense parliamentary briefing last month, Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso slammed criticism that De Ruyter’s performance was the reason for the power utility’s failures.

She said it was the ANC-led government’s failures that caused damage at Eskom over the years.

During the meeting Mavuso said the board should be held accountable for the decisions made during their tenure, but could not answer for matters that predate the board.

She said De Ruyter and the board would not be the “fall guy” for the mess the power utility is in.

On social media, many slammed Manyi for his counting error and using the racecard.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.

LISTEN | More darkness this winter as Eskom expects high power demand

MORE:

RECORDED | Eskom to address the media on system challenges

Eskom will address the media on system challenges
News
1 day ago

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding due to 'severe generation capacity constraints'

Eskom says since Monday a generation unit each at Lethabo, Tutuka, Ingula, Drakensberg and Arnot, as well as two units each at Hendrina and Matla ...
News
1 day ago

'This is just a nuisance' — Matshela Koko slams chief justice Raymond Zondo's latest report

"I have come to the conclusion that CJ Zondo has set up the NPA to fail," said Koko.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa
  5. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart