Mzwanele Manyi catches smoke for blaming load-shedding on Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

African Transformation Movement leader Mzwanele Manyi has sparked debate — and criticism from some — online after blaming Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for the ongoing blackouts.

Manyi ruffled feathers on Wednesday after claiming De Ruyter was to blame for the embattled power utility’s blackouts and that he would have been fired had he been a black person.

He said De Ruyter failed to keep the lights on for four years running.

De Ruyter was appointed CEO in January 2020 after former Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigned in 2019.

“His job was just one thing ... to keep the lights on. For four years running he failed. If he was black, the ‘SaveSA’ NGOs and [public enterprises minister Pravin] Gordhan would have long collaborated to turn on the heat for his expulsion,” said Manyi.