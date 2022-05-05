NPA, Eskom commit to collaborate on state capture cases and serious crimes
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Eskom on Thursday agreed to enhance existing collaboration, to ensure the most effective co-ordinated responses to serious crimes, including those stemming from the state capture commission of inquiry.
The collaboration includes increasing the sharing of information and high-level and operational co-ordination while protecting the NPA's independence and mandate.
The agreement was reached at a meeting at the NPA head office in Pretoria where national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi and her leadership team met Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and his executives.
“The purpose of the meeting was to establish a working relationship between the two entities. It became necessary in the wake of the release of the fourth state of capture commission of inquiry report to ensure that there is collaborative work that relates to investigative work that is done by the (NPA's) investigating directorate,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said.
He said the two entities agreed they will be sharing evidence as appropriate to ensure efforts of prosecuting those most responsible for corruption and state capture at Eskom are bolstered.
“Holding to account those most responsible is a priority for both entities, considering the devastating impact these crimes are having on SA's development and economic prospects, and which disproportionately affect the poor and the vulnerable,” Eskom and NPA said in a joint statement.
They said where possible, the NPA and its investigating directorate will engage appropriately with Eskom investigators and legal experts to support its efforts to ensure accountability for alleged perpetrators, especially in complex and seminal cases.
The two entities agreed to continue to co-operate on top law-enforcement co-ordination structures that focus on other crimes like cable theft and damage to essential infrastructure, which seriously hamper the daily operations at Eskom and other state-owned entities.
“There is an appreciation by the NPA and Eskom for the urgency in dealing with all the crimes negatively affecting Eskom's ability to deliver on its key task to provide stable and sustainable electricity to drive SA's wellbeing and economic growth prospects.”
