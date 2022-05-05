×

South Africa

School loses equipment and food parcels to arson, thieves

05 May 2022 - 14:02
Limpopo police have launched a search for unknown suspects who burnt a school in Malamulele and stole food parcels on Wednesday night. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The police in Malamulele, Limpopo, have launched a search for unknown suspects who set Malamulele High School alight and stole food parcels on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi said police were patrolling in the area when they noticed flames coming from the school premises and went to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the school was burning and firefighters were summoned. The school gates were locked and police broke the padlocks to gain access to the premises and found that the staffroom block — where stationery, laptops, printing machines and other items were kept — was on fire,” Seabi said.

It was also discovered that a classroom where the school kept feeding scheme food parcels had been broken into. Parcels were missing and others were scattered on the premises.

“A hole in the school’s wire fence was discovered and next to it were some food parcels dropped or left by the suspects.”

Anyone with information that can assist with investigations should contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Mzamane Shivambu on 082-319-9724, the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

TimesLIVE

