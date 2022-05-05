'The family needs justice not a spectacle': Bheki Cele slammed for visiting Hillary Gardee’s crime scene

Police minister Bheki Cele has been slammed for visiting the crime scene where the body of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was found.

The body of the 28-year-old was found near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, after she was reported missing on Friday last week.

Cele visited the crime scene and spoke with her family about developments in the case.

He said the Gardee family expected more from police than just comforting them.

“Comforting the family is fine but they expect more than that. We just need to do what they are expecting, that they need to know who did it [killed her] and why that person did it,” said Cele.

He said police activated a 72-hour activation plan to find the killer/killers.

“We need to know who did it and why. We gave ourselves 72 hours. We want to give ourselves less than that” said Cele.

“We a looking for a criminal who has killed. Let us find the person. If it is a political motive, economics or hate or passion, we are not looking for a motive.”

