'The family needs justice not a spectacle': Bheki Cele slammed for visiting Hillary Gardee’s crime scene
Police minister Bheki Cele has been slammed for visiting the crime scene where the body of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was found.
The body of the 28-year-old was found near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, after she was reported missing on Friday last week.
Cele visited the crime scene and spoke with her family about developments in the case.
He said the Gardee family expected more from police than just comforting them.
“Comforting the family is fine but they expect more than that. We just need to do what they are expecting, that they need to know who did it [killed her] and why that person did it,” said Cele.
He said police activated a 72-hour activation plan to find the killer/killers.
“We need to know who did it and why. We gave ourselves 72 hours. We want to give ourselves less than that” said Cele.
“We a looking for a criminal who has killed. Let us find the person. If it is a political motive, economics or hate or passion, we are not looking for a motive.”
LISTEN | “I must not be the first one to catch them,” says Malema
During a visit to the Gardee family home, EFF leader Julius Malema said he could not guarantee what would happen if he was to find those responsible for the murder of postgraduate student Hillary.
“We have committed to the family to find these killers, and we have committed to Bheki Cele’s words that he must find them before we find them. If we find them before him, we will not give you any guarantee as to what is going to happen,” said Malema.
“We want to teach them a lesson they will never forget for the rest of their lives because they took the wrong one this time around. Anyone who touches our children touches us. They don't want to see the ugly side of the EFF. They invited the ugly side and we will show them.”
Taking to Twitter, veteran media personality Redi Tlhabi referred to Cele’s visit to the crime scene as a “spectacle”.
“What is this spectacle for? How does it help the investigation?” she asked.
“In what ways does it send any useful message to the bereaved family and the cruel perpetrator/s who took an innocent life? Would it not be better if [the] minister did his performance after he and team catch the criminal?”
What is this spectacle for? How does it help the investigation? In what ways does it send any useful message to the berieved family AND the cruel perpetrator/s who took an innocent life? Would it not be better if Minister did his performance AFTER he & team catch the criminal? https://t.co/pTJ1ay55JJ— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) May 3, 2022
Many users on social expressed similar sentiments, saying the Gardee family needed justice and not a “spectacle”.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
What is Bheki Cele doing in that crime scene? Seriously, haven’t we had enough of this man’s performative leadership and love of drama? The Gardee family have lost a daughter. Like many South Africans in this situation, they need justice, not spectacle.— Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) May 3, 2022
It must be nice to have political lineage/ proximity! Stats state that "a woman is killed in this country like every 3 hours, while in every 5 hours a child dissappears"....none of those victims get Min Bheki Cele & General Attention/ them to vist their Crime Scene! PR & Classism https://t.co/N586XramtE— Kwena Molekwa #RipKhulekaniNzima #RipKgomotso 🇿🇦 (@Ruraltarain_2) May 3, 2022
South Africa is a circus. Can someone please explain to me why Bheki Cele is parading around the crime scene contaminating it in front of cameras? https://t.co/y7YqvoykZj— Kabelo Nchabeleng (@KabeloN__) May 4, 2022
Beggie Cele went to an active crime scene and contaminated it for PR!!— Welekazi💙🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) May 4, 2022
Saze sasha!!!
Did Cele visit the crime scene where Kgomotso Diale was killed also ? He must give us feedback of what he achieved by visiting that crime scene #kgomotsodiale #HillaryGardee— Queen Mother B 👑 (@Queenmother_B) May 4, 2022
The absolute LAST thing I wanna see at a crime scene is Bheki Cele. Please man.— AnxieTee (@LiezelTee) May 4, 2022
