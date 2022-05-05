×

South Africa

'The family needs justice not a spectacle': Bheki Cele slammed for visiting Hillary Gardee’s crime scene

05 May 2022 - 10:00
SCENE OF THE CRIME Police minister Bheki Cele and top SAPS management on the scene where Hillary Gardee's body was found on Tuesday morning.
Image: SAPS - TWITTER

Police minister Bheki Cele has been slammed for visiting the crime scene where the body of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was found. 

The body of the 28-year-old was found near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, after she was reported missing on Friday last week.

Cele visited the crime scene and spoke with her family about developments in the case.

He said the Gardee family expected more from police than just comforting them.

“Comforting the family is fine but they expect more than that. We just need to do what they are expecting, that they need to know who did it [killed her] and why that person did it,” said Cele. 

He said police activated a 72-hour activation plan to find the killer/killers.

“We need to know who did it and why. We gave ourselves 72 hours. We want to give ourselves less than that” said Cele.

“We a looking for a criminal who has killed. Let us find the person. If it is a political motive, economics or hate or passion, we are not looking for a motive.”

LISTEN | “I must not be the first one to catch them,” says Malema

During a visit to the Gardee family home, EFF leader Julius Malema said he could not guarantee what would happen if he was to find those responsible for the murder of postgraduate student Hillary. 

“We have committed to the family to find these killers, and we have committed to Bheki Cele’s words that he must find them before we find them. If we find them before him, we will not give you any guarantee as to what is going to happen,” said Malema.

“We want to teach them a lesson they will never forget for the rest of their lives because they took the wrong one this time around. Anyone who touches our children touches us. They don't want to see the ugly side of the EFF. They invited the ugly side and we will show them.” 

Taking to Twitter, veteran media personality Redi Tlhabi referred to Cele’s visit to the crime scene as a “spectacle”.

“What is this spectacle for? How does it help the investigation?” she asked. 

“In what ways does it send any useful message to the bereaved family and the cruel perpetrator/s who took an innocent life? Would it not be better if [the] minister did his performance after he and team catch the criminal?”

Many users on social expressed similar  sentiments, saying the Gardee family needed justice and not a “spectacle”.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say: 

