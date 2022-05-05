UKRAINE UPDATES | Two Russian villages shelled by Ukraine, says governor
May 05 2022 - 09:33
Two Russian villages shelled by Ukraine, governor says
Two villages in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine have been shelled by Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday, adding that there were no civilian casualties.
"There is shelling from the Ukrainian side on Zhuravlyovka and Nekhoteevka," he said.
May 05 2022 - 08:47
French energy minister expects EU consensus on stopping Russian oil imports by end of week
The French environment and energy minister, Barbara Pompili, on Thursday said she was confident European Union member states will reach a consensus on how to end Russian oil imports by the end of this week.
"Some countries are more dependent on Russian oil than others, and so we must try to find solutions so that they can come on board these sanction," she told France Info radio. "But I think we should be able to do it."
May 05 2022 - 07:20
Displaced Ukrainians crowd for aid in Dnipro
Ukrainians displaced from their homes, now sheltering in the central city Dnipro, stood in long queues outside a church to receive bags of food aid as Russia turned its fire power on eastern and southern Ukraine.
May 05 2022 - 07:00
EU ratchets up the stakes as sanctions turn the target to Russian oil
The EU plans to ban Russian crude oil over the next six months and refined fuels by the end of the year as part of a sixth round of sanctions to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.
“This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in remarks to the European parliament. “We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimises the impact on global markets.”
Hungary and Slovakia, which are heavily reliant on Russian energy and had opposed a sudden cut-off of oil, will be granted a longer time frame — until the end of 2023 — to enforce the sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.
May 05 2022 - 06:30
EDITORIAL | In the theatre of politics, Steenhuisen chose the action role
Reactions to DA leader John Steenhuisen’s visit to war-torn Ukraine have been predictably specious, rooted as they are in the populism and anti-intellectualism that fuel social media.
The bout of whataboutism has touched on Steenhuisen’s alleged lack of similar interest in African conflicts, the fact that Ukrainians have made the mistake of being white and claims that the DA should be more concerned about domestic injustices.
Steenhuisen hasn’t helped his cause by casting himself in the heroic role already being filled by dozens of brave news crews — “We owe it to the people of Ukraine to tell the unfiltered truth about what is taking place here” — but in light of the government’s official limp-wristedness on Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, it is hardly surprising he has scented the opportunity for advantage.
May 05 2022 - 06:00
Wall Street's 'Fearless Girl' protests Russia
A small group of protesters draped the 'Fearless Girl' statue, which faces the New York Stock Exchange, in a Ukrainian flag in a protest against Russia.
