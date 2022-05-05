×

South Africa

WATCH | Mapping Hillary Gardee's final moments and what we know so far

05 May 2022 - 15:24 By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX and Thabo Tshabalala

Hillary Gardee’s murder has rocked SA.

The circumstances around the disappearance and killing of 28-year-old Gardee are still largely unknown. However, by plotting the locations on a map we can learn more about how events unfolded. 

Police and family members have revealed that Gardee left her home in the Kamagugu neighbourhood in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on the afternoon of Friday April 29. She was accompanied by her three-year-old adopted child. Only one of them would return home.

Gardee's body was found 40km away, next to a side road on the way to Sabie.

Police minister Bheki Cele said he would give detectives 72 hours to find the culprits.

TimesLIVE

