×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Wearing of face masks indoors stays as Covid-19 regulations are extended

05 May 2022 - 06:42 By TimesLIVE
Face masks remain mandatory indoors. Stock photo.
Face masks remain mandatory indoors. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Aleksey Satyrenko

The health department has extended the deadline for public comment on the proposed Covid-19 regulations by three months.

Health minister Joe Phaahla gazetted the extension late on Wednesday night, shortly before the interim measures were due to expire.

The regulations relate to the surveillance and control of notifiable medical conditions; public measures in points of entry; and management of human remains and environmental health.

They are intended to manage Covid-19 and other notifiable conditions outside the Disaster Management Act.

Phaahla said the wearing of face masks indoors remained mandatory. Anyone using public transport is also required to wear masks while on board. Rules on international travel and indoor gatherings also remain in force.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had at the beginning of April ended the national state of disaster. However, he said some restrictions would be in effect until new rules were published to manage the transmission of the coronavirus in high-risk places.

Phaahla said the extension, to July 5, is in line with statutory requirements and will afford the department sufficient time to go through and consider all comments and representations on the regulations.

“Despite the current process to source public comments on the health regulations,” he cautioned, “there is still an imperative to provide options to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and other notifiable medical conditions without invoking the state of national disaster.

“Covid-19 remains a life-threatening disease, and the country is not yet out of the woods.

“The only way we can protect ourselves and our loved ones against this pandemic and the current rising number of positive cases, is through vaccination and adhering to preventive measures at all times. Fully-vaccinated people are urged to consider booster shots to increase their immunity.”

Regulations in a nutshell

A person must, when entering and being inside an indoor public place, wear a face mask. This does not apply to children at school.

No person may use any form of public transport unless wearing a face mask.

For any indoor and outdoor gatherings, a maximum of 50% of the venue capacity may be occupied provided that every attendee is vaccinated against Covid-19 and produces a valid vaccination certificate. Alternatively, attendees must produce a valid negative Covid-19 test result not older than 72 hours before the date of the gathering.

If complying with this indoor gathering requirement is not possible, then attendance shall be limited to 1,000 people or 50% of the capacity, whichever is smaller, while the attendance at an outdoor gathering shall be limited to 2,000 people or 50% of the capacity, whichever is smaller.

All international travellers arriving at SA ports of entry must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and produce a valid vaccination certificate, or produce a valid negative PCR Covid-19 test result not older than 72 hours before the date of departure. Alternatively, travellers have another option of producing a valid negative antigen Covid-19 test result performed by a medical practitioner, registered public health authority or accredited/approved laboratory obtained not older than 48 hours before the date of departure.

In a case where an international traveller is unable to produce a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result older than 72 hours or a negative antigen test result obtained at least 48 hours prior departure, then he/she must undergo antigen testing at the port of entry. If the traveller is experiencing symptoms of Covid-­19, they must self-isolate for a period of ten days after admission into SA.

The vaccination or testing requirement is not applicable to travellers who are under the age of 12 years and daily commuters from neighbouring countries.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Vaccines effective against new Omicron sub-variants, WHO chief says

Vaccines are effective against new Omicron sub-variants driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in SA, the head of the World Health OrganiSation said.
News
2 hours ago

We’re not trying to control your lives, says health minister on Covid grey zone

Joe Phaahla says now the state of disaster has been repealed, SA needs health measures to keep us safe
News
4 weeks ago

Opposition parties unhappy with government keeping some Covid-19 regulations

South Africans should not accept the regulations that will remain in place after the termination of the state of national disaster on Tuesday, some ...
Politics
4 weeks ago

LISTEN | State of disaster could be reinstated if need arises, says Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has defended the government’s decision to terminate the national ...
Politics
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa
  5. Mkhwebane not satisfied with ConCourt response to SMS allegation South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart