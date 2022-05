Which age group is better protected against Covid-19 and a looming fifth wave?

“Six out of 10 people over 50 years are fully vaccinated. This group is better protected as winter and the fifth wave approach,” said the department.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said last week the fifth wave appeared to have arrived earlier than expected, saying the department had recorded an uptick in daily infections in parts of SA amid low vaccination rates.

He said scientists predicted the fifth wave would hit the rest of the country in the middle of May or early in June.

“The question at the top of our minds is whether we have entered the fifth wave, which is much earlier than predicted.”

The department would by Friday have a clearer answer to whether the fifth wave had hit SA.

“The next seven days until May 6 will give a clearer picture where we are going, whether the fifth wave started earlier without a distinct new variant but driven by sub-variants or it is an early spike driven by the Easter weekend,” he said last week.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.