Aspen Pharmacare says lack of Covid-19 vaccine orders threatens accessibility for SA and the continent

Aspen Pharmacare executive Nicolaou Stravos says a lack of vaccine orders at its Qqeberha plant could threaten access to vaccines locally and on the rest of the continent.

Speaking to SAfm on Wednesday, he attributed the drying up of orders to Covid-19 vaccine “complacency and fatigue”.

“It's important that we continue with our vaccination programmes because we're not out of the woods with this pandemic yet. We don't know what to expect in future. What we do know is that the most effective way of mitigating the risks is vaccination,” he said.

He said the production line which was repurposed to manufacture vaccines might be shut down if there were no new orders to ensure its sustainability.