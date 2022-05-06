Durban couple celebrate triplets born on their mother's birthday

“Our hearts are overflowing with joy. When we found out about my pregnancy my husband and I were so excited. From early on in the pregnancy I was aware that I was expecting twins, but when our obstetrician Dr Sagie Naidu confirmed it was triplets it was a surprise bonus for us,” said a delighted Sarika.

The hospital said the babies will be going home just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

For the new parents, the jubilation does not end there as they also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on April 28.

“Sarika and I have been trying for a baby for four years and with Mother's Day around the corner I look forward to spending this day with her and our little bundles of joy. The nurses and doctors at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital have been incredible. They have made my wife and I feel so comfortable throughout the process,” said Amrish.

Sarika, who is a clinical nurse in the catheterisation laboratory, gave birth at the same hospital she has been working at since 2013.

Fertility specialist Dr Sagie Naidu, who has helped many couples fulfil their dream of parenthood, said the delivery of the triplets went well.

“This is largely thanks to great teamwork and that their mother has been a model patient throughout her pregnancy,” said Naidu.

Sarika has been his patient for more than seven years.

Naidu and the hospital staff said they were looking forward to bidding them well as they begin their new life as a family of five.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.