Durban couple celebrate triplets born on their mother's birthday
A 31-year-old woman who has for years tried to have children this week received the perfect birthday gift — not one, not two but three healthy babies.
Making their arrival even more special is that Sunday will mark Mother's Day and this year Sarika Srikisoon has three reasons to celebrate.
First-time parents Sarika and her husband Amrish Surujballie said May 4, which was her birthday, would never be the same again as it would be one giant birthday celebration within the family.
The couple welcomed two healthy boys and a girl at the Netcare St Augustine's Hospital.
The babies were born at 35 weeks through a caesarean section, with each baby weighing between 2.35kg and 1.71kg at birth.
From early on in the pregnancy I was aware that I was expecting twins, but when our obstetrician Dr Sagie Naidu confirmed it was in fact triplets it was a surprise bonus for usSarika Srikissoon, mother of triplets
“Our hearts are overflowing with joy. When we found out about my pregnancy my husband and I were so excited. From early on in the pregnancy I was aware that I was expecting twins, but when our obstetrician Dr Sagie Naidu confirmed it was triplets it was a surprise bonus for us,” said a delighted Sarika.
The hospital said the babies will be going home just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
For the new parents, the jubilation does not end there as they also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on April 28.
“Sarika and I have been trying for a baby for four years and with Mother's Day around the corner I look forward to spending this day with her and our little bundles of joy. The nurses and doctors at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital have been incredible. They have made my wife and I feel so comfortable throughout the process,” said Amrish.
Sarika, who is a clinical nurse in the catheterisation laboratory, gave birth at the same hospital she has been working at since 2013.
Fertility specialist Dr Sagie Naidu, who has helped many couples fulfil their dream of parenthood, said the delivery of the triplets went well.
“This is largely thanks to great teamwork and that their mother has been a model patient throughout her pregnancy,” said Naidu.
Sarika has been his patient for more than seven years.
Naidu and the hospital staff said they were looking forward to bidding them well as they begin their new life as a family of five.
