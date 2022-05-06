Hawks pounce on three Boksburg shops selling 'genuine' Ford products

The Hawks confiscated vehicle parts and accessories sold as alleged genuine Ford products valued at R500,000 in Boksburg on the East Rand on Thursday.

The Hawks said its intellectual property rights section, working with a law firm specialising in trademark and counterfeit-related cases, executed a search and seizure operation on three businesses trading in the Lifestyle Centre.

The Hawks said the operation followed an investigation into businesses dealing with counterfeit vehicle parts and accessories sold as genuine Ford products.

“This search was preceded by a test purchase of products to secure a successful search warrant, which was obtained.

“During the search, large quantities of vehicle parts and accessories bearing the Ford brand and logo were found from each of the three business premises,” Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said.

He said the goods were seized and transported to the designated counterfeit goods depot pending finalisation of the criminal and civil cases against the suspects.

“The suspected duo, aged 25 and 29, will at the later stage be served with summonses to appear in court for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act.

Last month, a Hawks investigation into a company selling counterfeit Volkswagen accessories in Gqeberha led to the owner paying a fine of R17,000.

TimesLIVE

