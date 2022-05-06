Helen Zille says killing of off-duty Durban cop should spark as much uproar as George Floyd
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has weighed in on the killing of Durban warrant officer Michael Jameson, saying there should be an uproar about the incident as there was about George Floyd.
Jameson was killed on Wednesday after he tried to stop a hijacking outside his daughter’s school in Umbilo.
Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the shooting took place at about 2.15pm when the suspects opened fire at the 52-year-old after he noticed a hijacking in progress and intervened.
Jameson died of his wounds at the scene.
“Tragedy. There should be as much of an uproar about this in SA as there was about George Floyd. This typifies what structural violence means in our country,” said Zille.
Floyd, a black man in the US, died in May 2020 after being physically restrained by former cop Derek Chauvin, who knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
His death sparked a wave of protests in the US and around the world, calling for racial justice and police reform. Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison in 2021.
Mathe said police in KwaZulu-Natal mobilised all resources to apprehend the suspects who killed Jameson.
She said two vehicles, including a vehicle hijacked outside the school and another hijacked in Hammersdale by the suspects, was found abandoned after they crashed as they were evading arrest.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said police were working around the clock to apprehend the suspects.
“The warrant officer died a hero as he died serving and protecting the people of this country. He served with pride as he placed himself on duty and put the safety of his community before his own.
“Let me take this opportunity to pay gratitude to the deceased member. The bell has rung. Thank you for your service and dedication to serve and protect. We will not rest until the late member’s killers are traced and apprehended to answer to this callous act,” said Masemola.
