Helen Zille says killing of off-duty Durban cop should spark as much uproar as George Floyd

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has weighed in on the killing of Durban warrant officer Michael Jameson, saying there should be an uproar about the incident as there was about George Floyd.

Jameson was killed on Wednesday after he tried to stop a hijacking outside his daughter’s school in Umbilo.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the shooting took place at about 2.15pm when the suspects opened fire at the 52-year-old after he noticed a hijacking in progress and intervened.

Jameson died of his wounds at the scene.

“Tragedy. There should be as much of an uproar about this in SA as there was about George Floyd. This typifies what structural violence means in our country,” said Zille.