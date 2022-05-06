Judgment in Malema, Ndlozi assault trial expected next month
Judgment in the assault case of EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is expected on June 3.
Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018. The incident was captured on CCTV footage. They have pleaded not guilty.
On Friday, a final state witness who had been expected to testify failed to arrive at the Randburg magistrate’s court.
The state requested a further postponement, but the defence argued there have been several postponements already. After a short adjournment, the court said judgment would be handed down at their next appearance.
The defence has been granted until May 13 to submit heads of arguments while the state has until May 20 to submit its arguments.
@Julius_S_Malema and @MbuyiseniNdlozi chat to some of their @EFFSouthAfrica members during a break here in the Randburg Magistrate Court #Assaultcase #EFF @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/9azOZgk61c— Phathu Luvhengo (@LuvhengoPhathu) May 6, 2022
@EFFSouthAfrica supporters singing outside the Court where their leader @Julius_S_Malema is expected to attend the 2018 #AssaultCase where the final state witness will testify @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/jSv06cuTbQ— Phathu Luvhengo (@LuvhengoPhathu) May 6, 2022
