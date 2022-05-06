×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Judgment in Malema, Ndlozi assault trial expected next month

06 May 2022 - 13:19
Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after court proceedings on May 6 at the Randburg magistrate's court, Johannesburg.
Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after court proceedings on May 6 at the Randburg magistrate's court, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell

Judgment in the assault case of EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is expected on June 3.

Malema and Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018. The incident was captured on CCTV footage. They have pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, a final state witness who had been expected to testify failed to arrive at the Randburg magistrate’s court.

The state requested a further postponement, but the defence argued there have been several postponements already. After a short adjournment, the court said judgment would be handed down at their next appearance.

The defence has been granted until May 13 to submit heads of arguments while the state has until May 20 to submit its arguments.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

RECORDED | Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi back in court

EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral.
News
5 hours ago

Malema slams ‘brainless’ conspiracy theories about Hillary Gardee’s death

"Brainless people will always try to find a reason, even where it doesn't exist," said Malema.
Politics
6 hours ago

Malema, Ndlozi assault case to continue on Friday

A final state witness in the assault case of EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is expected to appear when the trial resumes in the ...
News
10 hours ago

LISTEN | Witness testifies in Malema, Ndlozi 2018 assault case

A witness from the SANDF military police, Staff Sergeant Gilbert Maphisa, took to the stand to give testimony in the assault trial of EFF leader ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  2. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  3. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  4. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa
  5. Mkhwebane not satisfied with ConCourt response to SMS allegation South Africa

Latest Videos

'Help! Lion!' Turns out it was just a shopping bag
Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder