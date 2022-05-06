Nelson Mandela's grandson Mbuso granted bail after allegedly being found with unlicensed gun and drugs

Mbuso Mandela, grandson of the late former president Nelson Mandela, was released on bail on Friday after being arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and a substance suspected to be drugs.

The Mandela family chose to keep mum on Thursday on the arrest but on Friday his brother Ndaba posted on social media that he had bailed his 30-year-old brother out.

He wrote on Twitter: “Bailed my brother out this morning. Been telling him for years now to watch the company he keeps ... Can't do time for other people's kak! Hope the penny really dropped this time.”