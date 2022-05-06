Nelson Mandela's grandson Mbuso granted bail after allegedly being found with unlicensed gun and drugs
Mbuso Mandela, grandson of the late former president Nelson Mandela, was released on bail on Friday after being arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and a substance suspected to be drugs.
The Mandela family chose to keep mum on Thursday on the arrest but on Friday his brother Ndaba posted on social media that he had bailed his 30-year-old brother out.
He wrote on Twitter: “Bailed my brother out this morning. Been telling him for years now to watch the company he keeps ... Can't do time for other people's kak! Hope the penny really dropped this time.”
Bailed my brother out this morning. Been telling him 4 years now to watch the company he keeps... Can't do time for other people's kak! Hope the penny really dropped this time. pic.twitter.com/5zQGB9BkUm— Ndaba Mandela (@NdabaMandela) May 6, 2022
Ndaba said the family had “no comment” on the allegations.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the arrest came on Thursday after police followed up on a tip-off from community members.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwana said Mbuso had been granted R1,000 bail and the matter would be back in court on June 29.
Meanwhile, Mbuso's brother Mandla Mandela is in Mqhekezweni village in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, where the former president was raised.
He was crestfallen when he heard of the allegations and said he was also dealing with the death of a family member.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.