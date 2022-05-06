×

PODCAST | Sadistic Sundays: The serial crimes of Jaco Steyn

06 May 2022 - 15:03 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Jaco Steyn would become know as 'the Sunday rapist' but this moniker belied the true devastation he wrought on countless victims. Stock photo.
Jaco Steyn would become know as 'the Sunday rapist' but this moniker belied the true devastation he wrought on countless victims. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Listen to the story here: 

In late 2009, a serial predator was hunting in towns around Gauteng. The man, dressed in a disguise and armed with a gun, forced young girls into his vehicle before raping them and releasing them in rural areas.

It wouldn’t be long, though, before he would escalate and in the most horrific way imaginable.

With many of his crimes taking placing on a Sunday, Jaco Steyn would become know as “the Sunday rapist” but this moniker belied the true devastation he wrought on countless victims.

In episode 79 of True Crime South Africa, the details of this case are explored and an investigation in which a detective and a forensic artist went above and beyond the call of duty.     

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com  

