Solidarity institutes legal action over extended Covid-19 regulations while travel industry welcomes child rules

The extended Covid-19 regulations have received mixed reactions, with trade union Solidarity going as far as instituting legal action.

Solidarity said the health regulations published in the Government Gazette by health minister Joe Phaahla were unlawful and irrational.

Solidarity CEO Dr Dirk Hermann said a legal letter had been issued to Phaahla in which the minister is requested to disclose how the decision on the regulations was reached.

“The department of health’s dragging its heels in publishing the regulations led to the absurd situation where the public did not know by 11pm last night (Wednesday) what would hit them the next morning. This is totally unacceptable and has taken the country back to family meetings and the immediate effect of lockdowns,” he said.

“That the government admits in the Government Gazette that it needed more time to consider all the input from the public, but is nonetheless gazetting the regulations, is an indication the public comment process is regarded as a mere inconvenience by a government that would rather govern by dictate.

“Public input is not just for the semblance of participation but must be considered. Government’s actions made a mockery of the public participation process.”