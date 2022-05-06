×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Suspect arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder

06 May 2022 - 23:52
A suspect has been arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder.
Image: Facebook / Hillary Gardee

A male suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general, Godrich Gardee. 

“We did make one arrest on Friday but the investigation is still continuing,” said Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela. 

She was speaking outside the Gardee residence on the eve of Hillary's funeral.

Manamela told reporters that the suspect had been arrested in Schoemansdal and added that it was possible that more arrests could be made soon. 

The suspect, said to be between 30 and 40 years old, was expected to appear in court on Monday. 

Manamela was confident police had arrested the right person. 

She and a police contingent had arrived at the Gardee home shortly before 11pm where they gave an update on their investigation to the family. This after police minister Bheki Cele had activated a 72-hour activation plan to apprehend Gardee's killer. 

The 28-year-old IT graduate was found murdered on Tuesday,  four days after she went missing.

Her body was found in a field outside Mbombela. She had been shot, apparently in the back of her head. 

Gardee had gone missing after a shopping trip to a Spar, about six kilometres from the home she shared with her brother and her adopted three-year-old daughter. 

She had been with her daughter on that fateful day. 

Gardee's daughter was found abandoned in the street about a kilometre from their home on the evening of her disappearance on April 29.

Women gather at Hillary Gardee's memorial and many ask: 'Am I next?'

"Am I next?" This was the question on every speaker's lips on Friday afternoon at the home of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee where a ...
News
2 hours ago

The little girl had told strangers who found her that her mother had been “fighting”, sounding the alarm that something was amiss. 

Godrich Gardee had headed to the Spar where his daughter was last seen where he obtained CCTV footage, showing her shopping with her daughter. With nothing out of the ordinary being revealed by the CCTV footage, it was not immediately clear when and where Hillary had been abducted.

WATCH | Mapping Hillary Gardee's final moments and what we know so far

The circumstances around the disappearance and murder of 28-year-old Hillary Gardee are still largely unknown. However, by plotting the important ...
News
1 day ago

The family did reveal however there was a cardless banking transaction involving an amount of R1,300, showing that Hillary sent herself this money around the time of her abduction.

EFF and family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said they suspected this was a deviation to make it look like a common criminal act. 

“One cannot shoot someone in the head for R1,300. The risk is too high. It doesn’t inspire us to believe this was a common criminal act. If you can afford a gun and ammunition, you don’t need that much money to conduct a crime. We are a family that is not stupid,” said Tambo.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

I thought my children would be safe close to me, says Godrich Gardee

The grieving father and former EFF secretary-general has broken his silence after the murder of his daughter
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | 'I must not be the first one to catch them,' says Malema

Julius Malema visited the Gardee family home after the discovery of Hillary Gardee's body earlier this week.
News
2 days ago

EFF has deployed its own investigators to look into Hillary Gardee’s death: Malema

Malema said the investigators were not looking outside the borders of SA for suspects as her death has been attributed “to a mission that is ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  2. Mzwanele Manyi catches smoke for blaming load-shedding on Eskom CEO André de ... South Africa
  3. Off-duty Durban cop killed while trying to stop hijacking outside daughter’s ... South Africa
  4. 'It’s always a big hit,' says FlySafair after selling 31,700 R8 tickets, more ... South Africa
  5. I thought my children would be safe close to me, says Godrich Gardee News

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
'Help! Lion!' Turns out it was just a shopping bag