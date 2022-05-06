RECORDED | Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi back in court
06 May 2022 - 10:38
EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.
They have pleaded not guilty to the assault charge which they claim is part of a political agenda.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.