South Africa

RECORDED | Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi back in court

06 May 2022 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are charged with assaulting a police officer, Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter, at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.

They have pleaded not guilty to the assault charge which they claim is part of a political agenda.

