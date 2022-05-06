What John Hlophe's appeal means for parliamentary impeachment processes

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe will appeal against the judgment that affirmed as lawful the Judicial Service Commission's (JSC) finding of gross misconduct against him.

Hlophe said the public was entitled to a judgment that accurately interprets the law.

But with no interim interdict in place, parliament may now press ahead with an impeachment vote. There is also the question of whether Hlophe will be suspended in the interim. In terms of the constitution, the president may only suspend a judge “on the advice” of the JSC.

Hlophe's statement on Friday came the day after a full bench of the Gauteng High Court rejected his application to set aside the gross misconduct decision of the JSC. In August the JSC referred Hlophe to parliament for possible impeachment.

Hlophe had gone to the high court challenging the JSC decision that confirmed the finding of an earlier judicial conduct tribunal. In August the JSC referred him to parliament for possible impeachment.

The gross misconduct finding related to a 2008 complaint by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court that Hlophe had sought to improperly influence the outcome of pending cases related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.