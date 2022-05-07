Allocation of police officers to Western Cape drops by 804 in five years

Western Cape police stations have 804 fewer police officers than they had five years ago.

This was revealed by police management in response to a question from Reagen Allen, the former DA spokesperson on community safety, now MEC, in March.

According to the police, about 71% of the province’s 151 police stations have seen a drop in the number of cops allocated to them.

Deployment at Cape Town central police station fell from 525 to 425, at Belhar from 103 to 94, at Lingelethu West from 40 to 34 and at Oudtshoorn from 310 to 286.