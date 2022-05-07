×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Allocation of police officers to Western Cape drops by 804 in five years

07 May 2022 - 10:37
Western Cape police stations have seen a drop in the number of cops allocated to them over the past five years.
Western Cape police stations have seen a drop in the number of cops allocated to them over the past five years.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Western Cape police stations have 804 fewer police officers than they had five years ago.

This was revealed by police management in response to a question from Reagen Allen, the former DA spokesperson on community safety, now MEC, in March.

According to the police, about 71% of the province’s 151 police stations have seen a drop in the number of cops allocated to them.

Deployment at Cape Town central police station fell from 525 to 425, at Belhar from 103 to 94, at Lingelethu West from 40 to 34 and at Oudtshoorn from 310 to 286.

Off-duty Durban cop killed while trying to stop hijacking outside daughter’s school

An off-duty Durban policeman was killed when he tried to stop a hijacking outside his daughter's school in Umbilo on Wednesday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

This week, Ricardo Mackenzie, the DA Western Cape acting spokesperson on community safety, criticised the reductions.

“These numbers once again highlight the under-resourcing we face in the Western Cape in terms of the allocations towards our crime-fighting efforts,” he said.

“When reading the police officer deployments in conjunction with the latest recorded crime statistics between October and December 2021, a number of concerning trends emerge.”

Cut crime and economy will boom, says Western Cape police chief

Multiple killings, railway metal theft, gangs, drugs, extortion and kidnappings will keep the undaunted veteran busy
News
3 weeks ago

Mackenzie said Cape Town Central experienced a 30.8% increase in contact crimes when deployment fell. Belhar saw murders increase by 162.5%. Lingelethu West experienced a 78.9% increase in robberies at residential premises. And Oudtshoorn experienced a 146.2% increase in attempted murders.

“In addition to these trends, the disparities in police-to-population ratios further paint a disturbing picture,” said Mackenzie.

“For example, Wynberg has a 1:201 police-to-population ratio while Gugulethu has a ratio of 1:773. Even though these ratios exclude specialised units, it still shows how inefficient national SAPS is in determining allocations of officers and resources to communities who need them the most.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Sting nets Cape Town top cop for escorting ‘agent’ transporting drugs

A top Cape Town cop has been bust in a sting operation for allegedly escorting a drug trafficker who was actually a police intelligence agent.
News
1 week ago

Serial rapist jailed in Western Cape

A 23-year-old serial rapist has been sentenced to three life imprisonment terms after being unmasked by former police officer who noted a connection ...
News
1 week ago

Western Cape premier Alan Winde reshuffles executive and introduces new portfolios

Western Cape premier Alan Winde reshuffled his executive on Friday after the departure of two MECs.
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  2. Mzwanele Manyi catches smoke for blaming load-shedding on Eskom CEO André de ... South Africa
  3. UKRAINE WRAP | UK's Johnson urges caution over Russia in call to France's Macron World
  4. Off-duty Durban cop killed while trying to stop hijacking outside daughter’s ... South Africa
  5. 'It’s always a big hit,' says FlySafair after selling 31,700 R8 tickets, more ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil