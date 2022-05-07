×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ex-council staff jailed for pocketing R138,000 in cemetery fraud

07 May 2022 - 11:39
Two Mossel Bay municipality employees have been jailed for burial sites fraud amounting to R138,000.
Two Mossel Bay municipality employees have been jailed for burial sites fraud amounting to R138,000.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Two Western Cape municipal employees have been jailed for burial site fraud.  

The Mossel Bay magistrate's court sentenced Megan Kim Abdul, 34, and Francis Siphokazi Majola, 51, to five years behind bars on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the former Mossel Bay municipality employees manipulated the purchase of burial sites. Hani said the two were arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in 2018, having pocketed R138,000.

Allocation of police officers to Western Cape drops by 804 in five years

Western Cape police stations have 804 fewer police officers than they had five years ago. This was revealed by police management in response to a ...
News
2 hours ago

“Abdul and Majola were involved in changing the status of burial erfs purchased by funeral undertakers from a standard burial to an indigent burial or a cremation, and other related irregularities, without the funeral undertaker being aware of the changes,” said Hani.

“The Hawks’ intricate investigation revealed that these multiple fraudulent incidents happened between July 2016 to April 2018. The duo instructed municipal cashiers to give them the difference and pocketed the cash for personal gain.”

Two years of their sentence was suspended for five years.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Madikizela paints his slate as anti-establishment underdogs as ANC EC conference begins

Babalo Madikizela has characterised his ANC Eastern Cape chairperson candidature and slate as that of underdogs who are up against the establishment.
Politics
1 day ago

Zondo recommends removal of Zizi Kodwa from deputy state security minister portfolio

The commission into state capture, headed by chief justice Raymond Zondo, has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa consider the position of ...
Politics
1 week ago

eThekwini’s new leadership collective preaches unity and embrace after resounding victory

History repeated itself in eThekwini on Sunday when the ANC region reelected Zandile Gumede as their leader, but this time she comes with baggage and ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  2. Mzwanele Manyi catches smoke for blaming load-shedding on Eskom CEO André de ... South Africa
  3. UKRAINE WRAP | UK's Johnson urges caution over Russia in call to France's Macron World
  4. Off-duty Durban cop killed while trying to stop hijacking outside daughter’s ... South Africa
  5. 'It’s always a big hit,' says FlySafair after selling 31,700 R8 tickets, more ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil